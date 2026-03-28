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Crackdown on Illegal Casino at Uttarakhand Hotel

Uttarakhand Police conducted a raid on an illegal casino operating in a hotel, resulting in the arrest of 40 individuals and the seizure of cash and gambling materials. Following a tip-off, the raid was carried out by a team led by Circle Officer Neeraj Semwal. A case under the Gambling Act and Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:35 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Casino at Uttarakhand Hotel
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  • India

Authorities in Uttarakhand have dismantled an illegal casino operating within a hotel in the IDPL area, arresting 40 individuals, including 10 women, after a significant police operation. Led by Circle Officer Neeraj Semwal, the raid on Navrang Hotel was prompted by a detailed tip-off.

The police seized Rs 1.35 lakh, 3,356 casino coins, 26 decks of cards, and various liquor brands at the scene. A case was promptly registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the Gambling and Excise Acts. Notably, the majority of those arrested were from Rishikesh, with some hailing from Delhi.

In response to the incident, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobhal suspended 12 police personnel due to negligence, including Vinay Sharma, the IDPL Police Post In-charge. SSP Dobhal emphasized stringent measures against such illegal activities, mandating regular inspections and promising accountability through a departmental inquiry.

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