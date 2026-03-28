Navigating Crisis: India's Strategic Preparedness in West Asia

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the necessity of long-term strategic readiness amid the evolving crisis in West Asia. He underscored this during the first meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers, tasked with monitoring the situation's impact on India.

The meeting saw participation from key cabinet members, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The group evaluated the situation's implications across sectors such as energy supply and critical infrastructure resilience.

Minister Singh advocated for a vigilant, coordinated response, with the NDA Government under PM Modi closely watching developments to shield the nation from adverse effects of the conflict. The discussion centered on government actions to mitigate risks and maintain stability in essential areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)