Oman Condemns Unclaimed Drone Attacks on Salalah Port

The foreign ministry of Oman has issued a strong condemnation following recent attacks on its territory. On Sunday, the ministry revealed that authorities are probing the origins and motivations behind these incidents, although details remain scant.

On Saturday, a drone attack at Salalah port resulted in the injury of a worker, prompting Maersk, a Danish shipping giant, to temporarily halt its operations at the site. Concurrently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a U.S. support vessel near the area, as per Iranian media reports.

Iran reiterated its respect for Oman's sovereignty despite the tensions, with President Masoud Pezeshkian communicating a commitment to investigating the attacks during a call with Oman's sultan. This incident follows a prior attack on March 11 which targeted oil storage facilities at the same port.

(With inputs from agencies.)