Oman Condemns Unclaimed Drone Attacks on Salalah Port
Oman's foreign ministry condemned attacks on its territory after a worker was injured in a drone strike at Salalah port. No party has claimed responsibility, and authorities are investigating. Maersk halted operations at the port temporarily, amid reports of Iranian involvement. Further incidents occurred following previous attacks on oil facilities.
The foreign ministry of Oman has issued a strong condemnation following recent attacks on its territory. On Sunday, the ministry revealed that authorities are probing the origins and motivations behind these incidents, although details remain scant.
On Saturday, a drone attack at Salalah port resulted in the injury of a worker, prompting Maersk, a Danish shipping giant, to temporarily halt its operations at the site. Concurrently, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted a U.S. support vessel near the area, as per Iranian media reports.
Iran reiterated its respect for Oman's sovereignty despite the tensions, with President Masoud Pezeshkian communicating a commitment to investigating the attacks during a call with Oman's sultan. This incident follows a prior attack on March 11 which targeted oil storage facilities at the same port.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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