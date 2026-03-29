Archbishop Challenges Proposed FCRA Amendments: Impact on Church's Welfare Efforts

Archbishop Thomas Tharayil of the Changanassery Archdiocese raised alarms over the proposed amendments to the FCRA, citing potential setbacks for church-funded welfare projects. The Church, which has long relied on foreign contributions for initiatives like schools and hospitals, has appealed to the Central government for a reassessment.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) have also voiced concerns, fearing an end to charitable activities due to the amendments. Tharayil criticized the portrayal of foreign funds as problematic and highlighted apprehensions about the Union Cabinet's decision process.

The issue of FCRA amendments has surfaced as a significant topic in the Kerala Assembly elections, with political parties debating its implications. Alongside, questions linger over the state government's response to recommendations from the Justice J B Koshy Commission regarding the Christian community's socio-economic conditions.