Zelenskiy's Strategic Gulf Visit: Ties in Turbulent Times

In a move to bolster defense ties in a region fraught with tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Jordan as part of a pivotal Gulf tour. This strategic visit comes at a time of heightened concerns regarding the Iran conflict.

With Western military support increasingly uncertain, Zelenskiy seeks backing from Gulf states for Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. He notably emphasizes the importance of regional partnership in enhancing security, stating, "Security is the top priority, and it is important that all partners make the necessary efforts toward it," via social media platform X.

Earlier, Zelenskiy secured defense cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and visited Saudi Arabia. Ukraine is poised to offer its expertise in air-defense and drone technology to these nations, sharpening their defensive capabilities against potential Iranian drone threats.