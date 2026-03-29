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Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan has convened talks with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize oil flows amidst ongoing conflict involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel. Proposals have been sent to Washington, with discussions on forming a consortium to manage oil traffic through the key waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:03 IST
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
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Pakistan engaged with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia Sunday to negotiate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as part of efforts to end the ongoing Iran conflict. This move aims to stabilize global oil flows, disrupted by conflict-related closures.

Representatives from the involved nations have presented Washington with proposals focusing on maritime traffic and the strategic reopening of the Strait. Iran's blockade, a response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, halted significant shipping through this crucial passage.

Leveraging its diplomatic ties, Pakistan aims to mediate effectively. Concurrently, talks of forming a management consortium for oil flow through this area are underway, highlighting Pakistan's role in these critical negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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