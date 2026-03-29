Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack
An Iranian missile attack injured ten Kuwaiti military personnel at a camp that sustained material damage. The Kuwaiti army reported that 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones were intercepted over the past 24 hours, though the location of the incident remains undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:28 IST
In a recent escalation of regional tensions, ten Kuwaiti soldiers have been injured due to Iranian missile strikes targeting a military camp, as confirmed by the Kuwaiti army.
The attack resulted in significant material damage, highlighting vulnerability amidst ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region. Precise location details have not been released.
This attack comes amid a barrage of missile activity, with Kuwait managing 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones in the last 24 hours.
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