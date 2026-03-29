Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack

In a recent escalation of regional tensions, ten Kuwaiti soldiers have been injured due to Iranian missile strikes targeting a military camp, as confirmed by the Kuwaiti army.

The attack resulted in significant material damage, highlighting vulnerability amidst ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region. Precise location details have not been released.

This attack comes amid a barrage of missile activity, with Kuwait managing 14 ballistic missiles and 12 drones in the last 24 hours.