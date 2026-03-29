Left Menu

Empowering Justice: A Technology-Driven Transformation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the importance of accessible and inclusive justice for all. Advocating the Tele-Law initiative, he highlights technology's role in democratizing legal services, recent reforms, and stresses linguistic inclusion, focusing on marginalized communities and local language consultations to enhance citizen-centric justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:50 IST
Empowering Justice: A Technology-Driven Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the fundamental need for accessible and affordable justice for all citizens, highlighting it as a basic right rather than a privilege limited to a few.

Speaking at a national consultation on the Tele-Law initiative, Radhakrishnan discussed significant legal reforms, underscoring the shift toward citizen-centric justice through the adoption of new criminal laws. He lauded the role of technology in governance, referencing Direct Benefit Transfer and telemedicine, and described the Tele-Law initiative as crucial for democratizing legal services.

Radhakrishnan also stressed the role of linguistic inclusion, advocating for legal consultations in regional languages and focused efforts on delivering justice to marginalized communities. He praised contributions from para-legal volunteers and Common Service Centres in expanding access to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026