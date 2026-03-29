Empowering Justice: A Technology-Driven Transformation
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the importance of accessible and inclusive justice for all. Advocating the Tele-Law initiative, he highlights technology's role in democratizing legal services, recent reforms, and stresses linguistic inclusion, focusing on marginalized communities and local language consultations to enhance citizen-centric justice.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the fundamental need for accessible and affordable justice for all citizens, highlighting it as a basic right rather than a privilege limited to a few.
Speaking at a national consultation on the Tele-Law initiative, Radhakrishnan discussed significant legal reforms, underscoring the shift toward citizen-centric justice through the adoption of new criminal laws. He lauded the role of technology in governance, referencing Direct Benefit Transfer and telemedicine, and described the Tele-Law initiative as crucial for democratizing legal services.
Radhakrishnan also stressed the role of linguistic inclusion, advocating for legal consultations in regional languages and focused efforts on delivering justice to marginalized communities. He praised contributions from para-legal volunteers and Common Service Centres in expanding access to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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