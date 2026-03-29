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Netanyahu Expands Security Buffer in Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to expand a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon to change the security dynamics in the north. This decision aims to enhance Israel’s security amid cross-border tensions, raising concerns about potential regional escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST
Netanyahu Expands Security Buffer in Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday an expansion of the military's security buffer zone in southern Lebanon. He stated that this move aims to fundamentally alter the security dynamics along Israel's northern front.

Netanyahu's decision comes amid ongoing tensions along Israel's northern border, where recent conflicts have sparked fears of a broader regional escalation. By enlarging the buffer zone, the Israeli government seeks to reinforce its security posture.

In a video statement from the Northern Command, Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to changing the security situation, aiming for a more secure environment in the face of mounting cross-border hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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