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Tragedy Strikes Kramatorsk: Russian Attack Intensifies

A Russian strike on Kramatorsk, an eastern Ukrainian city, resulted in the death of three people, including a 13-year-old boy, and injured 13 others. The attack is part of ongoing tensions in the region, with multiple cities being targeted. The 'fortress belt' cities remain a notable strategic focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kramatorsk: Russian Attack Intensifies
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A deadly Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk claimed three lives, including a 13-year-old boy, and wounded 13 others, according to national police reports.

This latest attack signifies a continuation of assaults on frontline areas as Ukraine remains a central point in the ongoing conflict against Moscow.

Kramatorsk, a key position in what is known as the 'fortress belt', experienced a secondary strike just two hours after the initial attack as Russia aims to advance on the Donetsk Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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