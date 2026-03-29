Tragedy Strikes Kramatorsk: Russian Attack Intensifies

A deadly Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk claimed three lives, including a 13-year-old boy, and wounded 13 others, according to national police reports.

This latest attack signifies a continuation of assaults on frontline areas as Ukraine remains a central point in the ongoing conflict against Moscow.

Kramatorsk, a key position in what is known as the 'fortress belt', experienced a secondary strike just two hours after the initial attack as Russia aims to advance on the Donetsk Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)