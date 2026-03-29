Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has ordered further military expansion in southern Lebanon, attributing the decision to ongoing rocket attacks from Hezbollah. This decision comes after Israel declared plans last week to extend a "buffer zone" reaching up to the Litani River.

Netanyahu stated in a video from Israeli Northern Command that the operation's purpose is to thwart invasion threats and mitigate anti-tank missile fire near the border. Specific details were not provided by his office, and the security cabinet has yet to discuss the plan.

The decision reflects broader regional tensions, with Hezbollah firing rockets following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran. Israeli military efforts aim to curb Iran and its allies' regional influence, including groups like Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)