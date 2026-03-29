Left Menu

Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to expand operations in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's rocket fire. This move aims to enhance security along the northern frontier by enlarging the buffer zone up to the Litani River. Tensions remain high as Israel conducts a multi-front campaign against Iran-backed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:30 IST
Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has ordered further military expansion in southern Lebanon, attributing the decision to ongoing rocket attacks from Hezbollah. This decision comes after Israel declared plans last week to extend a "buffer zone" reaching up to the Litani River.

Netanyahu stated in a video from Israeli Northern Command that the operation's purpose is to thwart invasion threats and mitigate anti-tank missile fire near the border. Specific details were not provided by his office, and the security cabinet has yet to discuss the plan.

The decision reflects broader regional tensions, with Hezbollah firing rockets following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran. Israeli military efforts aim to curb Iran and its allies' regional influence, including groups like Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Ministers Oppose Israeli Death Penalty Bill

European Ministers Oppose Israeli Death Penalty Bill

 Germany
2
Zelenskiy Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Against Drone Threats

Zelenskiy Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Against Drone Threats

 Global
3
Clash of Rallies: Akhilesh Yadav's Political Fight in Noida

Clash of Rallies: Akhilesh Yadav's Political Fight in Noida

 India
4
Bosnia vs. Italy: A High-Stakes Playoff with Historical Resonance

Bosnia vs. Italy: A High-Stakes Playoff with Historical Resonance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026