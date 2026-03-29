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Tragedy in Ludhiana: Congress Leader's Daylight Murder Sparks Outrage

Parminder Tiwari, a local Congress leader in Punjab's Ludhiana district, was killed in a shocking attack by two unknown assailants. The incident has sparked criticism against the governing authorities over the state's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:49 IST
Tragedy in Ludhiana: Congress Leader's Daylight Murder Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Parminder Tiwari, a Congress leader and block president from Machhiwara, was brutally attacked and killed by two unidentified men in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday evening.

According to police statements, Tiwari was assaulted while seated outside his rental quarters meant for migrant workers. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his severe head injuries.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage among local Congress officials, who have fiercely criticized the Bhagwant Mann government for failing to maintain law and order in Punjab. Investigations are underway as authorities attempt to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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