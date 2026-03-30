Cairo's Early Closures: A Quiet Transformation Amidst Global Tensions

In a bid to conserve electricity amid escalating global tensions, the Egyptian government has enforced early closing times for businesses, altering Cairo's famed nightlife. This measure is part of wider policies introduced following the US and Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran, significantly impacting Egypt with skyrocketing oil prices and disrupted shipping routes.

Café owners, like Youssef Salah, have felt the brunt of these changes, cutting staff and closing doors at 9 p.m., a decision critics argue threatens livelihoods. The move has provoked reactions from residents and businesses adapting to the new regulations as they balance economic survival with energy conservation.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly emphasized these "exceptional" measures aim to curb oil consumption, warning of potential price hikes otherwise. Though exempting tourist regions, the strategy reflects Egypt's efforts to navigate an economic storm, highlighting the war's significant repercussions despite the country not being directly involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)