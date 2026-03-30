Zelenskiy Seeks Middle Eastern Allies Against Drone Threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with Jordan's King Abdullah on Sunday to explore potential collaborations in security to counter the threat of drone attacks, heightened by tensions related to Iran.

Zelenskiy highlighted the discussions via Telegram, emphasizing Ukraine's interest in securing backing from Gulf nations against Russia, especially as Western military aid becomes uncertain and Kyiv faces budgetary constraints while aiming to bolster domestic weapons manufacturing.

Ukraine, leveraging its extensive experience with air defenses and drone technology, aims to share this expertise with countries vulnerable to Iran's drone menace. Following his discussions in Saudi Arabia, Zelenskiy reached defense cooperation agreements with the UAE and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)