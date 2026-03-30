Tragedy Strikes: UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon

A United Nations peacekeeper lost his life and another was critically injured following the detonation of a projectile at a UN position near Adchit al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

In an official statement released early Monday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed the casualty and critical injury.

While the origin of the projectile remains unclear, UNIFIL has initiated an investigation to probe the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)