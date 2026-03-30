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Tragedy Strikes: UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon

A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured when a projectile exploded near a UNIFIL position in Adchit al-Qusayr, Lebanon. The incident occurred on Sunday, and UNIFIL announced the launch of an investigation to determine the source and circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes: UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon
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A United Nations peacekeeper lost his life and another was critically injured following the detonation of a projectile at a UN position near Adchit al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

In an official statement released early Monday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed the casualty and critical injury.

While the origin of the projectile remains unclear, UNIFIL has initiated an investigation to probe the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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