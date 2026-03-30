Tragedy at UNIFIL: Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon Strike
A peacekeeper from UNIFIL was killed when a projectile exploded at one of its positions in southern Lebanon. Another peacekeeper is critically injured. UNIFIL is investigating the incident's origins as tensions continue between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. The mission is to end in 2026.
A peacekeeper from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was fatally wounded on Sunday when a projectile detonated near the southern village of Adchit al-Qusayr, as reported by UNIFIL.
Another peacekeeper sustained critical injuries. UNIFIL announced an investigation to identify the projectile's origin, expressing the ongoing risks personnel face near the Israeli-Lebanese demarcation line, which is beset by Israeli-Hezbollah clashes.
UNIFIL, due to conclude its mission in 2026, has seen recent incidents highlight the hazards, such as the missile attack on its Ghanaian battalion, which Israeli forces acknowledged was tank fire. The mission called for adherence to international law to safeguard UN personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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