UN Peacekeeper Fatality Highlights Lebanon Tensions
A UN peacekeeper died and another was critically injured in Lebanon when a projectile exploded near Adchit al-Qusayr. The deceased was an Indonesian national, and an investigation is underway to determine the projectile's origin. Indonesia condemned the incident, urging the protection of UN personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:50 IST
In a tragic incident, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL base near Adchit al-Qusayr, Lebanon. An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the attack.
Indonesia, which lost one of its citizens in the incident, condemned the attack, urging all parties to adhere to international law and protect peacekeepers.
The UNIFIL mission, tasked with monitoring hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon demarcation line, has been intermittently targeted amidst persistent regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)