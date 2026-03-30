Escalating Tensions: The Legality and Accountability in the Iran Conflict

The unexpected US and Israeli strikes on Iran that commenced in late February have spiraled into a protracted conflict with no clear resolution in sight. The hostilities, triggered by attacks that claimed the lives of significant figures including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have escalated tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional sway into open warfare.

On-site reports reveal worsening human rights conditions within Iran as violence escalates. Civilian areas are increasingly caught in crossfire, exemplified by the tragic US airstrike on a school in Minab, illustrating both the human cost and the murky legal dimensions of this conflict. Despite explicit laws of warfare, clarity regarding accountability remains distant as investigators grapple with lack of access to critical evidence and sealed military records.

Past patterns of impunity in international conflicts underscore the difficulty of achieving accountability in the present situation. Persistent global deadlocks and the potential for vetoes at the UN Security Council hinder the pursuit of justice for alleged war crimes. The ongoing stalemate between geopolitical interests and legal frameworks suggests a bleak outlook for accountability in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)