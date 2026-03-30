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Iran executes two men linked to opposition group, judiciary outlet reports

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:55 IST
Iran executes two men linked to opposition group, judiciary outlet reports
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

​Iran ‌executed two ​men convicted ‌of links to opposition group People's ‌Mojahedin Organisation of ‌Iran and plotting armed ⁠attacks ​in ⁠Tehran using improvised launcher ⁠devices, its judiciary ​news outlet said ⁠on Monday.

The news ⁠outlet ​did not provide details ⁠about when they ⁠were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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