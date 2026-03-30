Iran executes two men linked to opposition group, judiciary outlet reports
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:55 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran executed two men convicted of links to opposition group People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran and plotting armed attacks in Tehran using improvised launcher devices, its judiciary news outlet said on Monday.
The news outlet did not provide details about when they were arrested.
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