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Brutal Road Rage in Maharashtra: Driver's Life Shattered in Violent Encounter

In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a driver was brutally attacked and mutilated by unidentified individuals after a road rage incident. The violent altercation occurred at a sharp turn, leading to the victim's severe injury. Police are actively searching for the suspects involved in the chilling episode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:59 IST
Brutal Road Rage in Maharashtra: Driver's Life Shattered in Violent Encounter
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In a shocking incident of road rage in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, unidentified van occupants allegedly attacked a goods vehicle driver, severing his genitals after a dispute over stopping at a sharp turn, police reported on Monday.

The altercation took place on Saturday night near Shindewadi village on the Gangapur-Lasur road. The 32-year-old victim, returning with a friend after delivering a consignment, halted due to a technical fault. This led to a quarrel with individuals from a narrowly-passing van.

Pursued into a field by six to seven men, the victim was brutally beaten and mutilated before being left on a roadside. He was then taken to Gangapur sub-district hospital. Police are pursuing the suspects, continuing their investigation into the grievous crime.

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