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Fatal Incident: UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon's Tense Zone

A tragic incident occurred in southern Lebanon when a UN peacekeeper was killed by a projectile near Adchit al-Qusayr. Three others, including an Indonesian citizen, were injured. The investigation is ongoing to identify the projectile's origin. This highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah with UN forces caught in between.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:00 IST
Fatal Incident: UN Peacekeeper Killed in Lebanon's Tense Zone
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A UN peacekeeper tragically lost his life when a projectile detonated at one of the United Nations positions in Lebanon near the village of Adchit al-Qusayr. The blast injured three others, including Indonesian peacekeepers, as reported on Monday.

The UN has yet to determine the source of the projectile, and an investigation is currently underway. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and called for accountability to ensure the safety of UN personnel.

This incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region, where clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah are frequent. Peacekeeping missions in southern Lebanon are set to remain until at least the end of 2026, amid increasing hostilities impacting UN units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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