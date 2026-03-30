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Border Tensions Escalate: Heavy Fire Exchanged Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire, worsening regional tensions after a brief pause in fighting. Shelling impacted Afghanistan's Kunar province and Pakistan's Bajur district, resulting in civilian casualties. Islamabad and Kabul trade accusations amid ongoing discord, as Pakistan plans potential peace talks between U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:58 IST
Border Tensions Escalate: Heavy Fire Exchanged Between Afghanistan and Pakistan
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Afghanistan and Pakistan have engaged in renewed hostilities, exchanging heavy artillery fire just days after announcing a temporary ceasefire. The escalation has heightened tensions in the already volatile region.

The clashes occurred on Sunday as Pakistan hosted talks with regional powers to discuss Middle East de-escalation. Artillery fire targeted locations in Afghanistan's Kunar province and Pakistan's Bajur district.

Casualties were reported on both sides, with accusations traded between the neighbors. Islamabad hopes to facilitate potential U.S.-Iran talks, amid ongoing discord over alleged support for militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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