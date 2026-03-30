Border Tensions Escalate: Heavy Fire Exchanged Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghanistan and Pakistan have engaged in renewed hostilities, exchanging heavy artillery fire just days after announcing a temporary ceasefire. The escalation has heightened tensions in the already volatile region.

The clashes occurred on Sunday as Pakistan hosted talks with regional powers to discuss Middle East de-escalation. Artillery fire targeted locations in Afghanistan's Kunar province and Pakistan's Bajur district.

Casualties were reported on both sides, with accusations traded between the neighbors. Islamabad hopes to facilitate potential U.S.-Iran talks, amid ongoing discord over alleged support for militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)