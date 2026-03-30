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Spain Closes Airspace to U.S. Military: A Stand Against Iran Attacks

Spain has intensified its opposition to U.S. military operations in Iran by closing its airspace to American planes involved in these attacks, an escalation from its prior stance against the use of shared military bases. The decision reflects Spain's stance against unilateral wars and international law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:14 IST
Spain Closes Airspace to U.S. Military: A Stand Against Iran Attacks
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Spain has taken a firm stand against U.S. military operations in Iran by closing its airspace to American planes engaged in attacks on the Middle Eastern nation. The move marks an escalation from its earlier refusal to allow the use of shared military bases, as reported by Spanish newspaper El Pais citing military sources.

The decision to close the airspace, which necessitates rerouting military aircraft around NATO member Spain, excludes emergency situations, according to El Pais. The Spanish Ministry of Defence has yet to comment on the matter. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo emphasized that Spain's decision is rooted in its commitment to not participate in what he termed a unilateral and illegal war.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been vocally critical of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, labeling them as reckless. Tensions have escalated, with President Donald Trump threatening to halt trade with Spain if it continues to deny U.S. military access to its bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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