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India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovation

The 16th Census of India is set to launch, with assurances from Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan regarding the confidentiality and security of individual data. Emphasizing digital advancement, the census will offer self-enumeration for residents, maintaining strict data privacy protocols. This phase excludes any immediate updates to the National Population Register.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:53 IST
India's 16th Census: Ensuring Confidentiality and Embracing Digital Innovation
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In a bid to maintain data confidentiality, Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan has urged citizens to provide accurate information to Census enumerators for India's 16th Census. Assurances were made that individual data acquired during the census will remain secure, protected from misuse, and exempt from Right to Information requests.

The upcoming Census, scheduled to commence in April, introduces self-enumeration for the first time, enabling individuals to submit data digitally during a two-week window before the census begins. While questions about caste data collection arose, Narayan confirmed it will take place during the second phase after thorough discussions.

The Census data collection will utilize digital platforms including a mobile app and a web portal, ensuring the swift issuance of datasets. Despite these advancements, the National Population Register update will not coincide with this census phase as per current developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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