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French Authorities Probe Iran Link in Foiled Paris Bomb Attack

French forces are examining a possible Iran connection after a bomb threat was stopped at a Bank of America site in Paris. Three suspects were detained, and links to prior attacks in Europe by a pro-Iran group are being explored. Security measures have intensified accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:26 IST
French Authorities Probe Iran Link in Foiled Paris Bomb Attack
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  • France

French authorities have launched an investigation into a potential Iranian link following the prevention of a bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris. This announcement was made by the country's Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, on Monday.

On Saturday morning, police in Paris identified and apprehended three suspects near the Bank of America in the city's 8th arrondissement. The suspects were reportedly carrying suspicious items in a shopping bag, according to Nuñez. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is now pursuing terrorism-related charges against them.

Nuñez revealed that the attack's methods mirrored previous incidents in Europe linked to a pro-Iran group. The group has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including a recent one in London. Authorities believe this faction often operates using proxies to target American interests, Jewish organizations, and Iranian opposition figures. In response, France has heightened security measures around significant individuals and sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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