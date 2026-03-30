Spain's Bold Stance: Closing Airspace to U.S. Military
Spain escalates its opposition to U.S. actions in Iran by closing its airspace to military planes. The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, cites the attacks' illegality under international law. Defying potential U.S. retaliations, this decision underscores Spain's commitment to international law.
In a resolute move, Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in military operations against Iran. This follows an earlier decision by Madrid to deny American use of jointly-operated military bases within its territory.
Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the airspace closure on Monday, reinforcing Spain's commitment to not support or facilitate actions perceived as illegal under international law. This decision requires U.S. military aircraft to avoid Spanish airspace en route to Middle Eastern operations, except in emergencies.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a vehement critic of U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran, has labeled them reckless and against international norms, despite potential trade threats from President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Margarita Robles
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Spain says it has closed its airspace to US planes involved in the Iran war, reports AP.