Left Menu

Spain's Bold Stance: Closing Airspace to U.S. Military

Spain escalates its opposition to U.S. actions in Iran by closing its airspace to military planes. The Spanish government, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, cites the attacks' illegality under international law. Defying potential U.S. retaliations, this decision underscores Spain's commitment to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:54 IST
Spain's Bold Stance: Closing Airspace to U.S. Military
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a resolute move, Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in military operations against Iran. This follows an earlier decision by Madrid to deny American use of jointly-operated military bases within its territory.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the airspace closure on Monday, reinforcing Spain's commitment to not support or facilitate actions perceived as illegal under international law. This decision requires U.S. military aircraft to avoid Spanish airspace en route to Middle Eastern operations, except in emergencies.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, a vehement critic of U.S. and Israeli operations in Iran, has labeled them reckless and against international norms, despite potential trade threats from President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

 India
2
India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

 India
3
Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

 Global
4
Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026