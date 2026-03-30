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Spain Shuts Airspace to US: A Clear Stance on Middle East Conflict

Spain has denied the US access to its airspace and military bases for operations related to the Iran war. Defense Minister Margarita Robles affirmed the government's clear stance against the conflict, emphasizing Spain's critical position on US and Israeli actions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:32 IST
Spain Shuts Airspace to US: A Clear Stance on Middle East Conflict
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  • Spain

Spain has effectively barred US military aircraft from using its airspace in actions connected to the Iran war, a decision confirmed by Defence Minister Margarita Robles on Monday. This move aligns with Spain's previous denial of US access to its shared military bases for any Middle East conflict operations.

Defense officials indicated that the ban was communicated clearly to American forces. Robles reaffirmed Spain's firm position, stating that the use of Spanish territory and airspace for the Iran conflict is unequivocally unauthorized.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain has emerged as a leading European critic of US and Israeli military activities in the Middle East. Robles condemned the Iran war as ''profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust,'' reinforcing Spain's vocal opposition to the conflict.

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