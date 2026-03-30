Indian Fatality in Kuwait Amidst Middle East Turmoil

An Indian national lost his life in Kuwait following Iranian strikes on a desalination facility. The incident marks the eighth Indian fatality amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy reported damage to a service building during the attack. Ambassador Paramita Trpathi of the Indian embassy extended condolences and confirmed efforts to repatriate the deceased's remains.

As the situation unfolds, technical teams have been deployed to manage the aftermath, and diplomatic efforts continue to ensure the safety of Indians in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)