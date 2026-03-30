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Crime Branch Cracks Mira Road Murder Case

A man named Ashish Madan Meshram from Visakhapatnam was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in Thane district. The crime was reportedly committed after she resisted sexual assault. The perpetrator had prior disputes with her family. Police used surveillance footage and mobile tracking to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:53 IST
Crime Branch Cracks Mira Road Murder Case
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  • Country:
  • India

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with a murder in Mira Road, Thane district. Ashish Madan Meshram, 37, was arrested in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, by the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 25 when Meshram allegedly murdered a woman who resisted his sexual advances. The woman was alone at home during the attack.

Investigators utilized CCTV footage and tracked the suspect's mobile phone to confirm his movements from Mumbai to Hyderabad before capturing him. The Mira Road police are continuing their investigation into this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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