Mystery Unveiled: Identity Hunt for Headless Body in Palghar
A headless body was discovered in a mango orchard in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Found in a plastic sack, the man is believed to be in his 30s. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the victim, who had a tattoo 'Ashok Singh' on his hand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking discovery, the headless body of a man was uncovered in a mango orchard in Palghar district on Monday.
The local police have launched efforts to identify the victim, who was found with a tattoo reading 'Ashok Singh' on his right hand.
The police are urging anyone with information about the man, who was wearing a white shirt with flower patterns and brown shorts, to come forward.
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- Maharashtra
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