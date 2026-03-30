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Ukrainian Industrial Enterprises Bolster Air Defense Against Russian Drone Threats

Ukrainian industrial enterprises have initiated air defense units to counter Russian drone threats. Under government authorization, these units, comprising company employees, are integrated into the Air Force's defense system. Several enemy drones have been downed, showcasing the units' effectiveness in safeguarding Ukraine's industrial infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:10 IST
Ukrainian Industrial Enterprises Bolster Air Defense Against Russian Drone Threats
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  • Ukraine

Air defense units formed by Ukrainian industrial enterprises have begun operating to combat Russian drone threats, with additional units in development across 13 more enterprises, as per statements from Ukraine's defense minister on Monday.

Authorized last year, these units are equipped with weapons and integrated with the Air Force to enhance Ukraine's defense against Russian air assaults. Units have successfully intercepted enemy drones, including in the Kharkiv region, as revealed by Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

While some units are active, others remain in training. Fedorov highlighted the initiative's role in expanding defense without overburdening front-line forces. Recent Russian drone attacks saw 150 out of 164 drones intercepted by Ukrainian defenses.

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