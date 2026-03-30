Ukrainian Drone Crash in Finland: A New Dimension to the Conflict

In an unexpected escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Ukrainian drone equipped with an unexploded warhead crashed in Finland, authorities confirmed.

The Finnish police revealed that the incident marks the first territorial encroachment of its kind stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the UAV coming down near Kouvola.

Authorities identified the aircraft as a large AN196 drone, subsequently securing and detonating it in a controlled procedure to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)