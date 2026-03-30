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Master of Duplicate Keys: Arrest of the Alleged ATM Thief

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, Imran Khan, was arrested for allegedly using duplicate keys to open two-wheeler storage compartments, stealing ATM cards, and withdrawing money from bank accounts. The arrest followed a special investigation team tracking Khan's movements across multiple states, culminating in his capture near Vyttila Hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:16 IST
Master of Duplicate Keys: Arrest of the Alleged ATM Thief
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  • Country:
  • India

In a series of ingenious thefts, a 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Imran Khan, has been nabbed by authorities for his suspected involvement in multiple ATM card theft incidents using duplicate keys to open two-wheeler storage compartments. The arrest was announced by officials on Monday.

The case unraveled after a young man from Thrissur district lodged a complaint, describing how his purse and mobile phone were stolen from his scooter's compartment while attending an exam. Alarmingly, Rs 65,000 was withdrawn from his bank account before he could react.

Following a detailed investigation, authorities connected Khan to similar thefts across Aluva, Kollam, Thrissur, Tamil Nadu, and his home state, Uttar Pradesh. He is believed to have been constantly evading capture, moving frequently across regions. Police eventually apprehended him at a lodge near Vyttila Hub, recovering multiple keys, mobile phones, and wallets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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