Tensions Rise: Iranian Missile Entered Turkish Airspace
A ballistic missile from Iran was intercepted by NATO defenses in the eastern Mediterranean after entering Turkish airspace. This marks the fourth incident since the Iran war began, prompting protests from Ankara. Turkey's defense ministry assured decisive actions against any threats to its territory and airspace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:01 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A ballistic missile launched from Iran briefly entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted by NATO air defenses in the eastern Mediterranean, according to Turkey's defense ministry.
This incident is the fourth such occurrence since the start of the Iran conflict, with previous interceptions already leading Turkey to issue protests and warnings to Tehran.
The Turkish ministry stated that all necessary measures are being taken decisively to counter any threats to the country's territory and airspace.
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- missile
- turkey
- iran
- nato
- airspace
- defense
- mediterranean
- interception
- protest
- threat
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