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CBI Court Convicts Ex-IT Officer's Wife in Disproportionate Assets Case

A CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced Jasodaben Vadadia, wife of a deceased former Income Tax Officer, to two years in prison for abetting her husband in a disproportionate assets case. Her husband, Rameshbhai Vadadia, amassed assets far beyond his income between 2002 and 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:03 IST
CBI Court Convicts Ex-IT Officer's Wife in Disproportionate Assets Case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Ahmedabad has handed down a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Jasodaben Vadadia, the wife of a late Income Tax Officer, over a nearly two-decade-old disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The court found Jasodaben guilty of abetting her husband, Rameshbhai Vadadia, in acquiring assets 247% beyond his known income sources from January 2002 to April 2007. The case, registered in 2007, alleged that assets worth over Rs 29 lakh were amassed.

Rameshbhai Vadadia passed during the trial, and the court abated charges against him, but convicted his wife for her role in the corruption. She was fined Rs 20,000 apart from the imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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