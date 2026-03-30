Unveiling Census 2027: A Nationwide Housing Survey Initiative

The government has unveiled a comprehensive plan for the first phase of Census 2027, focusing on housing details. This stage, known as Housing Listing and Housing Operations (HLO), will take place between April 1 and September 30, according to schedules set by states and Union Territories.

The Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, detailed the process. Enumerators will gather information about building specifics, including the census house number and materials used for construction. They'll also collect data on household demographics, amenities, and assets, aiming for a detailed snapshot of living conditions.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in self-enumeration through the official portal, se.census.gov.in, available in 16 languages. This option, available in regions like NDMC and Delhi Cantonment from April 1 to April 15, allows for convenience and time savings. The data remains confidential, ensuring privacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)