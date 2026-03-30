Census 2027: Digital Transformation in Data Collection

The inaugural phase of Census 2027, known as House Listing Operations, is set to commence in Delhi on April 16, as per the announcement by Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan. This marks the beginning of a comprehensive data-gathering exercise aimed at cataloging all structures, houses, and households in the city.

The operations will be conducted over two 30-day windows: from April 16 to May 15 for areas managed by NDMC and Delhi Cantonment and from May 16 to June 15 for areas overseen by the MCD, Narayan detailed. Moreover, citizens have the option to engage in self-enumeration by registering on a dedicated website, which will then generate a unique 16-digit code to be used for verification by census enumerators.

This year's census is groundbreaking as it will be entirely digital, employing a special mobile app for data collection. Enumerators will query citizens on 33 aspects, including household amenities and demographic details. Government officials emphasize transparency and accuracy, warning that any officer posing inappropriate questions will face serious legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)