Mystery Deepens as Man Jumps into Yamuna River

A rescue operation began when a man reportedly leaped into the Yamuna River near Geeta Colony in east Delhi on Monday evening. Sources from the Delhi Fire Services disclosed that they received an emergency call around 4.25 pm, prompting a swift response with two rescue vehicles dispatched to the scene.

The rescue efforts had to be called off later in the evening due to limited visibility after nightfall. The operation is scheduled to continue on Tuesday as authorities strive to determine the man's identity along with the motives behind his dive.

Officials speculate that the individual may have voluntarily jumped from a bridge over the river near Gandhi Nagar. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)