Illegal Chrome Wash Plants, Mining Surge Trigger Alarm in North West

The North West Provincial Legislature has sounded a strong warning over the rapid spread of illegal mining operations and unauthorised chrome wash plants, particularly in the Bojanala and Madibeng regions, calling for urgent regulatory reforms, stricter enforcement, and coordinated action across government agencies.

The concerns were raised during a high-level engagement between the Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism and the provincial department, where officials acknowledged significant gaps in regulation, enforcement, and institutional coordination.

Regulatory Loopholes Under Scrutiny

At the centre of the crisis is the alleged exploitation of provisions under the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), particularly Section 24G, which allows operators to apply for retrospective environmental authorisation.

The committee warned that regulatory grey areas are enabling illegal operators to continue functioning with minimal consequences. It has demanded:

A clause-by-clause review of existing regulations

Recommendations for amendments to Section 24G

Consideration of new regulatory frameworks to close loopholes

Environmental Damage Mounts

Members highlighted severe environmental consequences linked to illegal wash plants, including:

Water pollution from untreated discharge into rivers

Air pollution affecting nearby communities

Land degradation and unsafe excavations

Damage to municipal infrastructure

These impacts, the committee noted, are disproportionately affecting local communities while yielding little economic benefit to the province.

Enforcement Weak, Convictions Rare

Despite existing legislation, enforcement remains a major concern. The department reported that:

70 chrome wash plants were inspected in FY 2025–26

30 were operating without environmental authorisation

7 criminal cases have been opened with SAPS

Several pre-compliance notices have been issued

However, the committee expressed concern that few cases lead to prosecutions or convictions, undermining deterrence.

Capacity Constraints Hampering Oversight

A critical issue flagged was the severe shortage of compliance inspectors—with only three inspectors deployed in the Bojanala District, one of the most affected areas.

This limited capacity has made it difficult to:

Monitor illegal operations effectively

Enforce compliance conditions

Conduct regular inspections

Fragmented Enforcement Across Agencies

The committee identified poor coordination among key enforcement bodies as a major systemic failure. Agencies involved include:

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

South African Police Service (SAPS)

Department of Home Affairs

Department of Water and Sanitation

Municipalities and traditional authorities

The lack of a unified enforcement framework has allowed illegal activities to persist.

Concerns Over Labour and Immigration Violations

Additional concerns were raised about allegations that many illegal operations are run by undocumented foreign nationals.

The committee called for joint operations involving Home Affairs and the Department of Labour to:

Address illegal employment practices

Ensure compliance with labour laws

Tackle undocumented migration linked to mining activities

Delays, Corruption Allegations Add to Crisis

The committee also pointed to systemic inefficiencies and governance issues, including:

Delays in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes

Poor-quality submissions by consultants

Non-compliance with licence conditions

Allegations of corruption and bribery in licensing and inspections

These factors, members warned, are further weakening regulatory credibility.

Call for Audit and Centralised Monitoring

To address the crisis, the committee has proposed a series of structural interventions:

A comprehensive audit of all mining and chrome wash plant activities

Creation of a central database of mining rights and environmental approvals

Implementation of a coordinated joint enforcement programme

Clear timelines for compliance or shutdown of illegal operations

“Extremely Concerning Situation”: Committee Chair

Committee Chairperson Mpho Khunou described the situation as “extremely concerning,” stressing that communities are bearing the environmental and social costs without corresponding economic benefits.

“Communities are suffering environmental damage and unsafe mining activities, while regulatory gaps and weak enforcement persist,” he said.

Next Steps: Intensified Oversight

The committee has committed to ongoing oversight, including further stakeholder engagements aimed at:

Strengthening regulatory frameworks

Improving enforcement capacity

Enhancing inter-agency coordination

Ensuring mining benefits local communities

A Test Case for Environmental Governance

The situation in North West highlights broader challenges in balancing resource extraction with environmental protection and governance. Without urgent reforms, experts warn, illegal mining could continue to undermine both ecological sustainability and economic potential.

As pressure mounts, the province now faces a critical moment to restore regulatory control and ensure that mining activities are conducted legally, responsibly, and inclusively.