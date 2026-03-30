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Street Dog Dispute Spirals into Viral Street Brawl in Mianwali Colony

A heated altercation over stray dogs in Mianwali Colony turned into a physical fight between two women, which went viral. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram arrived to handle stray dog complaints, sparking protests from residents. Police are investigating the incident after a video captured the women fighting and men clashing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:12 IST
Street Dog Dispute Spirals into Viral Street Brawl in Mianwali Colony
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A dispute over the handling of stray dogs in Mianwali Colony erupted into a violent confrontation between women, as captured in a viral video on social media.

The video shows a fierce exchange, including hair-pulling, after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram responded to local complaints about stray dogs by dispatching a team to the site.

In the video, some residents attempted to halt the municipal team's efforts, with tensions reaching a peak as the situation escalated into fighting. Police were alerted to the incident through the footage and are currently conducting an investigation.

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