Crime Branch Cracks Down: Trio Charged in Massive Fraud Cases

The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch has intensified its efforts against fraud by filing chargesheets for three major cases, according to an official statement on Monday.

A significant case involves Pawan Kumar Gupta, accused of masterminding a chit fund scam that swindled multiple victims out of over Rs 56.89 lakh. The chargesheet against Gupta was submitted to the 13th Finance Commission Court in Jammu.

Additional chargesheets were filed against Ashish Bhandari, Tariq Rasool Sheikh, and Shair Mohd for separate scams involving fake government job offers and monetary deception. These cases highlight the Crime Branch's strict stance against fraudulent activities, with public advisories urging vigilance against unrealistic schemes.