Left Menu

Crime Branch Cracks Down: Trio Charged in Massive Fraud Cases

The Special Crime Wing has filed chargesheets against four individuals involved in fraud cases in Jammu and Doda. These cases include a chit fund, fake job racket, and conspiracy. The accused allegedly defrauded victims of large sums of money. Authorities advise the public to be cautious of suspicious schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:13 IST
Crime Branch Cracks Down: Trio Charged in Massive Fraud Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch has intensified its efforts against fraud by filing chargesheets for three major cases, according to an official statement on Monday.

A significant case involves Pawan Kumar Gupta, accused of masterminding a chit fund scam that swindled multiple victims out of over Rs 56.89 lakh. The chargesheet against Gupta was submitted to the 13th Finance Commission Court in Jammu.

Additional chargesheets were filed against Ashish Bhandari, Tariq Rasool Sheikh, and Shair Mohd for separate scams involving fake government job offers and monetary deception. These cases highlight the Crime Branch's strict stance against fraudulent activities, with public advisories urging vigilance against unrealistic schemes.

TRENDING

1
Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

 India
2
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match.

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in their Indian P...

 Global
3
82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

82nd Airborne Division Arrives in Middle East Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

 Global
4
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026