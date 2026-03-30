Tragedy Strikes UN Peacekeeping Forces in Lebanon

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, is reeling from a devastating incident in its southern region. On Monday, two peacekeepers tragically lost their lives when their vehicle was destroyed by an explosion of unknown origin.

The explosion occurred near the municipality of Bani Haiyyan, leaving a third peacekeeper severely injured and another with less severe injuries. This marks the second such incident in just 24 hours.

Only a day prior, a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed when a projectile detonated at one of their positions in a southern Lebanese village. The back-to-back incidents highlight the volatile and dangerous conditions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)