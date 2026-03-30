Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

India emphatically condemned recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, following a tragic incident in which an Indonesian soldier lost his life. The attack, which also critically injured another peacekeeper, has drawn international condemnation and calls for accountability to ensure the protection of UN personnel.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its commitment to advocating for justice for crimes against peacekeepers. India's pioneering role in the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2589 underscores its longstanding contributions to peacekeeping initiatives globally.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also denounced the attacks, emphasizing that the safety of UN peacekeepers is essential. He urged all parties involved to respect international law and ensure the security of UN personnel as such violations could be classified as war crimes. Guterres called for proactive de-escalation to safeguard the lives of those in peacekeeping missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)