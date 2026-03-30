Evacuation Alerts in Lebanon's Bekaa Region
The Israeli military has issued evacuation warnings to residents in Lebanon's western Bekaa region, citing militant activities as the reason. Six villages are affected by this alert ahead of potential military operations. Details on the militant activities were not provided by the military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:18 IST
The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings on Monday to residents in six villages in Lebanon's western Bekaa region. This is the first such alert for these areas, urging civilians to leave due to possible military operations.
According to the military, the warnings come as a result of purported militant activities in the vicinity. However, no additional details about these activities have been disclosed.
Residents are advised to heed the warnings as the situation continues to unfold, highlighting the tense atmosphere in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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