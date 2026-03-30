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Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament

Israel's Parliament has passed a controversial law introducing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis. The law, championed by Israel's far-right, permits death by hanging for West Bank Palestinians. It has drawn criticism from rights groups and is expected to be contested in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:36 IST
Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament
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  • Israel

In a significant move, Israel's Parliament approved a contentious law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis. This legislative action, strongly advocated by Israel's far-right, marks a major shift in the country's penal policy towards Palestinians in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the vote, signaling political support at the highest level. The law prescribes hanging as the punishment for nationalistic killings by West Bank Palestinians. It also empowers Israeli courts to impose the death penalty or life imprisonment on Israeli citizens in similar cases.

The new law, however, is not retroactive and will only apply to future offenses. Human rights organizations from both Israeli and Palestinian sides have condemned the measure, labeling it as discriminatory and an ineffective deterrent. The law is anticipated to face legal opposition in Israel's Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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