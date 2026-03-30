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Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Three Indonesian peacekeepers from the United Nations were killed in southern Lebanon amid escalating conflicts involving Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. The violence resulted in significant casualties, including journalists and paramedics, raising international concerns over violations of humanitarian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:58 IST
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict
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Three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia died in southern Lebanon following incidents tied to the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

Amid a deadly weekend, two peacekeepers lost their lives when their vehicle exploded near Bani Hayyan. Earlier, another Indonesian soldier was killed by a projectile at Adchit al-Qusayr.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks as violations of humanitarian law, while the widespread violence has led to numerous civilian casualties, including journalists and paramedics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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