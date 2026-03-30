Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Three United Nations peacekeepers from Indonesia died in southern Lebanon following incidents tied to the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

Amid a deadly weekend, two peacekeepers lost their lives when their vehicle exploded near Bani Hayyan. Earlier, another Indonesian soldier was killed by a projectile at Adchit al-Qusayr.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks as violations of humanitarian law, while the widespread violence has led to numerous civilian casualties, including journalists and paramedics.

(With inputs from agencies.)