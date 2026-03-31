Tensions Rise as Projectiles Target Container Ship Near Saudi Arabia

A Greek-owned container ship stationed off the coast of Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura experienced two distinct incidents where projectiles hit the water nearby, according to maritime security experts on Monday.

The incidents, involving the Liberian-flagged Express Rome, occurred approximately 22 nautical miles northeast of Ras Tanura at 1352 UTC. Reportedly, the projectiles hit within an hour of each other, as confirmed by British maritime risk management group Vanguard.

While no organization has claimed responsibility for the Monday attacks, they come amid increased maritime conflict following US and Israeli actions against Iran. The Express Rome's crew remains unscathed, yet the ship's operator has yet to issue a comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)