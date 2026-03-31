Violence Erupts in Haiti's Artibonite Region: 70 Dead in Gang Attack

A shocking gang attack unfolded over the weekend in Haiti's Artibonite region, leaving a trail of devastation with at least 70 fatalities and 30 injuries. This grim toll surpasses official figures that initially reported the deaths as 16, and paints a dire picture of Haiti's escalating security turmoil.

The attack, commencing in the early hours of Sunday, surged into Monday, targeting rural communities near Jean-Denis. Eyewitness accounts and reports from human rights groups reveal gang invasions that included arson, displacing an estimated 6,000 people, in the region renowned as Haiti's breadbasket. Notably, United Nations and local authorities had previously noted a significant displacement due to recent gang activities.

The aftermath sees global and local organizations demanding accountability and improved security responses. The armed group Gran Grif is said to be behind the recent massacre, possibly in retaliation over conflicts with a rival gang. As gangs continue to assert control beyond the capital, Port-au-Prince, despite police and international efforts to intervene, Haiti's struggle against armed violence remains urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)