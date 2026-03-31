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Mystery Projectile Strikes Tanker Near Dubai

A mysterious projectile hit a tanker 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, causing a fire on the starboard side. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the incident, stating all crew members are accounted for and safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:19 IST
Mystery Projectile Strikes Tanker Near Dubai
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A mysterious projectile struck a tanker 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Monday.

The projectile impacted the tanker's starboard side, leading to a fire, according to the company's security officer.

All crew members have been accounted for and remain unharmed, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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