Mystery Projectile Strikes Tanker Near Dubai
A mysterious projectile hit a tanker 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, causing a fire on the starboard side. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported the incident, stating all crew members are accounted for and safe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:19 IST
A mysterious projectile struck a tanker 31 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported on Monday.
The projectile impacted the tanker's starboard side, leading to a fire, according to the company's security officer.
All crew members have been accounted for and remain unharmed, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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