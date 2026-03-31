Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

In suburban New York, a small explosive device was found near an apartment building after local residents reported hearing loud booms early Monday. According to the White Plains Police Department, two individuals have been identified as 'people of interest' and are currently being questioned regarding the incident.

The discovery, made by an officer around 6 am, did not result in any injuries or property damage. Nearby residents were temporarily advised to stay indoors. Initially, the loud noises were suspected to be a transformer explosion, but checks revealed nothing unusual.

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner Wade Hardy confirmed that the explosive device wasn't configured for remote detonation. A neighbor, Yulissa Severino, recounted hearing similar disturbances in recent weeks. Watching from her balcony, she witnessed two men being led away by police in handcuffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)