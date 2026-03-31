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Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

A small explosive device was discovered near an apartment building in suburban New York following reports of loud booms. The police are questioning two 'people of interest.' No injuries or property damage were reported, and the device was not equipped for remote detonation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Whiteplains | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:58 IST
Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY
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In suburban New York, a small explosive device was found near an apartment building after local residents reported hearing loud booms early Monday. According to the White Plains Police Department, two individuals have been identified as 'people of interest' and are currently being questioned regarding the incident.

The discovery, made by an officer around 6 am, did not result in any injuries or property damage. Nearby residents were temporarily advised to stay indoors. Initially, the loud noises were suspected to be a transformer explosion, but checks revealed nothing unusual.

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner Wade Hardy confirmed that the explosive device wasn't configured for remote detonation. A neighbor, Yulissa Severino, recounted hearing similar disturbances in recent weeks. Watching from her balcony, she witnessed two men being led away by police in handcuffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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